Saturday Jul 30 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'are the last thing' Queen needs at Balmoral: Britons

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are discouraged from visiting the Queen in Balmoral.

During a conversation with The Sun on Sunday, an insider revealed: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children. They are preparing for the Sussexes.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Phil Dampier said: “I'm sure the Queen did invite them and there is an open invitation, but it doesn't surprise me that they're not going.”

Express.co.uk conducted a survey amongst its Briton readers, asking the sample, “Should Meghan and Harry take up Queen's invite to Balmoral?”

“I do not think it is a good idea if they turn up to put pressure on the Queen," responded one.

“The last thing Her Majesty needs is those two at Balmoral. The Queen goes there for rest and solitude and to unwind," another added.

“Harry and Meghan should not even be invited. Why should they be welcomed back for vacation time?" asked another.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not go to Balmoral owing to the Duke's autumn release of memoir.

