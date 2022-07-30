'Big Mouth', 'Today’s Webtoon' kick off fierce ratings battle

Big Mouth and Today’s Webtoon, two eagerly awaited new dramas debuted yesterday evening.

The most watched Friday-Saturday drama of the evening on July 29 was MBC's Big Mouth.

The new noir drama starring Lee Jong Suk and YoonA from Girls' Generation received an average nationwide rating of 6.2 percent for its debut, according to Nielsen Korea.

Additionally, Big Mouth received an average rating of 2.1 percent from viewers in the crucial 20 to 49 age range.

In contrast, the debut of SBS's brand-new drama Today's Webtoon, which stars Kim Sejeong and airs at the same time as Big Mouth, received an average national rating of 4.1 percent.

With an average rating of 1.8 percent among viewers aged 20 to 49, Today's Webtoon also had a strong start.