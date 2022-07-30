Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video

Gordon Ramsay recently under fire over picking a lamb to slaughter and eat in a TikTok video on Friday.



Reportedly, the celebrity chef could be seen catching a lamb who were running away from him in fear, as he ended the video by saying, “Oven Time”.

Ramsay captioned the video, “The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video.”

Meanwhile, followers and fans slammed Ramsay for such “insensitive” video and dropped comments under the post.

One user wrote, “Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s too late.”

“Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” another added.

Someone lamented, “Gordon please leave them alone.”



