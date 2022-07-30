 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video
Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video

Gordon Ramsay recently under fire over picking a lamb to slaughter and eat in a TikTok video on Friday.

Reportedly, the celebrity chef could be seen catching a lamb who were running away from him in fear, as he ended the video by saying, “Oven Time”.

Ramsay captioned the video, “The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video.”

Meanwhile, followers and fans slammed Ramsay for such “insensitive” video and dropped comments under the post.

One user wrote, “Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s too late.”

“Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” another added.

Someone lamented, “Gordon please leave them alone.”

Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video


More From Entertainment:

Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out

Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out
Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'

Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside
'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'
Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives

Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives
Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose

Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose
Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder

Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry
BTS teams up with Snoop Dogg: Twice and other groups to drop music videos in August

BTS teams up with Snoop Dogg: Twice and other groups to drop music videos in August
Dwayne The Rock Johnson dishes on his daughters love for Black Adam

Dwayne The Rock Johnson dishes on his daughters love for Black Adam
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffered '12 days' of hell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffered '12 days' of hell

Latest

view all