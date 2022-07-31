 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Johnny Depps art collection, focused on Friends & Heroes, sold within hours

Hollywood heartthrob Johnny Depp made a strong comeback with his debut art collection this week. 

The 59-year-old actor’s artworks have been sold for a whopping $3.6 million through Castle Fine Art within hours.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star released a limited-edition collection of 780 pieces, which sold within hours on July 28, as individual images went for $4,800 and the complete portfolio of four images sold for $18,000. 

Depp's collection focused on 'Friends & Heroes,' and included pop-art style pieces of Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Elizabeth Taylor and Al Pacino, reported Daily Mail.

Seller Castle Fine Art described Johnny Depp’s pieces as, "Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.”

The London gallery added, "From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."

Johnny Depp said: "I've always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves." The Pirates Of The Caribbean star announced the sale on his Instagram, leading the collection to sell out within hours."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out

Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out
Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire

Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire
Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'

Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video

Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video
Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside
'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'
Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives

Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives
Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose

Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose
Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder

Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry

Latest

view all