Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the way to losing their titles sooner than expected.

Royal author Tom Bower tells Palace Confidential on Mailplus about the chances of the couple 'burning out' their patronages as Harry prepares to release his memoir.

"They're burning out their royal status pretty fast now.

"I think they'll in the end have to give that up because it won't wash well.

"They can only do so by being sensational and by doing something.

"They are constantly searching for new things to do. But it always comes back to the royals.



"Whether it is flying back for the Jubilee so they might be photographed with the Queen - that went wrong.

"Or, alternatively, it is dumping on the Royal Family in Harry's forthcoming book. But eventually, it is going to be a damp squib," predicts the author.