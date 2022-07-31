 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle burning out royal titles ahead of memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the way to losing their titles sooner than expected.

Royal author Tom Bower tells Palace Confidential on Mailplus about the chances of the couple 'burning out' their patronages as Harry prepares to release his memoir.

"They're burning out their royal status pretty fast now.

"I think they'll in the end have to give that up because it won't wash well.

"They can only do so by being sensational and by doing something.

"They are constantly searching for new things to do. But it always comes back to the royals.

"Whether it is flying back for the Jubilee so they might be photographed with the Queen - that went wrong.

"Or, alternatively, it is dumping on the Royal Family in Harry's forthcoming book. But eventually, it is going to be a damp squib," predicts the author.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party
Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people

Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people
Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal

Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal
Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle
Jennifer Aniston wishes 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on 59th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on 59th birthday

Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?
Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours

Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Latest

view all