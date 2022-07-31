Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘royal bait’ ridiculed’: ‘Firm has sharp teeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against trying to bait the Royal Family since they “have very sharp teeth”.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued this warning to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She laid it all bare in a new piece for News.com.au and wrote, “If Harry’s book and/or their Netflix series sees them paint big fresh targets on the monarchy’s backs then will Queen & co. sit idly by and suffer through a fresh hellish round of monarchical character assassinations?”

She also warned against trying to bait the Windsors since “the Firm has some very sharp teeth”.

She also slipped in a jibe and added, “Thus far the Sussexes’ repeated media provocations have been met with a certain imperviousness and contrived dismissiveness from London but should the duke and duchess continue to bait the Royal Family, we might soon discover that The Firm has some very sharp teeth.”