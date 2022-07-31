 
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Is Pete Davidson prioritizing work over Kim Kardashian? Details inside

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance made headlines all over the media. However, now, the lovebirds have been forced to spend time apart amid their work and shooting commitments.

According to various media outlets’ reports, the SKIMS founder, 41, and the comedian, 28, will be spending more time away from each other as the Saturday Night Live star will continue his shoot in Australia.

Davidson, who has been in Cairns since last month, shooting his new movie Wizards, has come across an unexpected delay.

The film, which was previously due to wrap on August 3, has been put on hold after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

The shooting schedule will continue till August 11. According to reports, Davidson will have to wait to be reunited with The Kardashians star.

A source told TMZ, “Pete is OK, but the filming was delayed by a few days, which means it will be more time until he sees Kim.”

“He’s been getting very bored and is upset that bars and restaurants close by 10pm in Cairns,” the source added.

Earlier this month, Kim also traveled to Australia to be with her beau on her private jet.

