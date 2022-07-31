K-fest Abu Dhabi 2022: Korean artists' line-up revealed

K-fest Abu Dhabi 2022 is all set to take place this fall in UAE

The first official lineup for K-fest Abu Dhabi was revealed on July 29 by event planning company Hyperound.

According to sources from ALLKPOP, Hyperound promised to bring some of the most exciting K-pop acts to the UAE as part of the festival.

The first lineup for the event was announced via Hyperound’s official Twitter account, and includes popular rapper Sik-K, music producer Woogie, and boy group P1Harmony.

K-fest Abu Dhabi 2022 will be held on September 10, and the tickets will be available for sale on August 10.

Names of more Korean artists to headline the event will be revealed soon.