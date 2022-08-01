 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Thomas Markle extends olive branch to daughter Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Thomas Markle extends olive branch to daughter Meghan Markle
Thomas Markle extends olive branch to daughter Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has made startling revelation about his daughter the Duchess of Sussex.

The Daily Star, quoting The Sun, reported, Thomas Markle has claimed he was snubbed by Meghan Markle when he sent her a birthday gift with sweet note.

He said he tried to send a bouquet of red roses to Meghan for her 40th birthday last year but he was ignored and did not get any response.

Meghan and her dad Thomas have not spoken since her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan’s father 78, told the GB News, “I wished her a happy birthday and brighter days ahead but I've not heard back.”

Meghan will celebrate her 41st birthday on August 4.

According to the Newsweek, Meghan and Thomas fell-out after he was allegedly caught seemingly staging paparazzi pictures for money in the days before her wedding to Prince Harry.

More From Entertainment:

‘Drago:’ Sylvester Stallone denounces ‘Rocky’ spinoff, says franchise is being 'exploited’

‘Drago:’ Sylvester Stallone denounces ‘Rocky’ spinoff, says franchise is being 'exploited’
BTS’ J-Hope makes history on Lollapalooza festival stage

BTS’ J-Hope makes history on Lollapalooza festival stage
Prince William praises England's victory in Euro Women's Football Championship

Prince William praises England's victory in Euro Women's Football Championship

Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89

Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89
Lil Durk to take a break to focus on his health

Lil Durk to take a break to focus on his health

'Woman being identified as Meghan on yacht with Andrew can pass as Kate Middleton too'

'Woman being identified as Meghan on yacht with Andrew can pass as Kate Middleton too'
Euro Women's Football Championship: Queen Elizabeth sends special message to England team

Euro Women's Football Championship: Queen Elizabeth sends special message to England team

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million
Meghan Markle ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton with Oprah revelations

Meghan Markle ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton with Oprah revelations
Jennifer Lopez responds to ex-husband's remarks about her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez responds to ex-husband's remarks about her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck
Did Meghan Markle meet Prince Andrew before Harry via Ghislaine Maxwell?

Did Meghan Markle meet Prince Andrew before Harry via Ghislaine Maxwell?
Princess Eugenie had secret reason for ditching veil at royal wedding

Princess Eugenie had secret reason for ditching veil at royal wedding

Latest

view all