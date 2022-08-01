SEVENTEEN’s 'Sector17' makes it to Top 4 on Billboard 200

 
SEVENTEEN’s new revamped album SECTOR 17 reaches at No. 4 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, announced Billboard on July 30.

SECTOR 17 becomes SEVENTEEN’s first album ever to enter the top 4 of the Billboard 200, and their fourth entry on the chart overall, following Your Choice, Attacca, and Face the Sun.

The album is a rework of SEVENTEEN's fourth studio album Face the Sun, which debuted at No. 7 last month and became the group's first record to ever reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

