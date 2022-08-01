Amber Heard makes $500K profit, sells California home to pay Johnny Depp

File Footage

Amber Heard has reportedly sold her beloved California home for a whooping sum of $1.05 million and made a profit of about $500K to pay Johnny Depp damages.



According to Zillow property records, the Aquaman actor bought the Yucca Valley Home through anonymous trust for $570,000 in 2019.

The actor’s Southern California property helped her earn a big profit of $480,000 after she sold it for $1.05 million which is 75% of the amount Heard got the house for three years ago.

As per a report published by TMZ, the new owner of the house has confirmed that he was in contact with Heard’s people but never with her directly.

The actor is reportedly trying to reshape her life and move away from the vicinity of Hollywood and the excessive media attention.

Heard filed the notice to appeal the court’s decision in the bombshell defamation case which ruled that she indeed defamed her former husband in op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages whereas Heard won one of her three countersuits claims and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Expressing her disappointment post-verdict, the 36-year-old actor wrote on Instagram, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

"I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she added.