Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife are just friends?

Elon Musk has denied a report that alleged he had an affair with the wife of Google co-founder and billionaire Sergey Brin.

World's richest man Elon Musk begged Google co-founder Sergey Brin for forgiveness over his alleged affair with Brin’s wife at a party earlier this year, according to Wall Street Journal.



People with knowledge of the incident told the outlet that Musk apologised to his longtime pal at a party at a swank art festival in Miami Beach last year.

However, Tesla chief had dismissed the report of affair with Nicole and rift with Brin. He tweeted, “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Nicole’s attorney Bryan Freedman also quashed the rumours in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying: "Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory."

The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources, had reported the Tesla chief had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan. The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.