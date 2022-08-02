Kylie Jenner reveals her daughter Stormi has turned into ‘little fashionista’: Photos

Kylie Jenner recently shared few throwback stylish photos of her daughter Stormi Webster on social media.



On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder turned to Instagram story and posted few photos of her four-year-old, wearing trendy and fashionable attires.

“She doesn’t let me dress her anymore,” the media personality wrote on a photo of Stormi in white sneakers, grey shorts and a multi-colour shirt, looking up-and-coming “fashionista”.

Other photos also showed Stormi’s chic looks which included a grey and white romper; a black and red ensemble accessorized it with a crystal purse as well as a blue attire that she matched it with her mother’s dress.



A source close to Kylie revealed that Stormi always loved to “pull out pieces from her mum’s closet as well”.

Earlier, Kylie also posted a hilarious dance video with her mum Kris Jenner on TikTok which her fans found it adorable.