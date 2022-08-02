 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Stray Kids' Bang Chan funnily approaches NMIXX's Lily at ISAC 2022

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Stray Kids Bang Chan funnily approaches NMIXXs Lily at ISAC 2022

Stray Kids' Bang Chan approached NMIXX ' Lily in hilarious way in ISAC 2022 and the video has reached 1 million views so far. 

Bang Chan has been under the limelight for his interactions with several of his besties at this year's Idol Star Athletic Championship (ISAC), including ITZY's Ryujin, AB6IX's Woong—and now NMIXX's Lily.

His interaction with Lily at ISAC 2022 portrayed the bond they share. Since their friendship initiated during the training period, Lily has always appreciated Band Chan's support, especially as a fellow Australian.

The two share a close bond to the extent that Bang Chan once showed discomfort at being called sunbaenim by her, preferring the more familiar term Oppa, or 'older brother.'

During 2022 ISAC, Bang Chan became viral for his hilarious way of approaching her. The interaction, being a little weird, was also very wholesome at the same time!

The Stray Kids' star was seen coming up behind Lily and giving her a brief pat on the head before running away with an unusual, admittedly hilarious gait. Fans found it hilarious that the clip is already at 1 million views as of this writing.

Despite being awkwardly hilarious, the two are very comfortable with each other. They hung out together at other points throughout the ISAC 2022 which shows that they share a close bond with each other.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt says he loses his temper even though he tries hard to remain calm

Brad Pitt says he loses his temper even though he tries hard to remain calm
Meghan Markle’s half-brother mocks Prince Harry UN speech

Meghan Markle’s half-brother mocks Prince Harry UN speech
Prince Harry ‘involved with all things good’ as he saves ‘millions of lives’

Prince Harry ‘involved with all things good’ as he saves ‘millions of lives’
Jennifer Garner fears of ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s relapse after JLo marriage

Jennifer Garner fears of ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s relapse after JLo marriage

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII
Joey King 'excited' to work in Netflix’s movie adaptation of ‘Uglies’

Joey King 'excited' to work in Netflix’s movie adaptation of ‘Uglies’
‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’
Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal

Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal
Princess Charlotte video with Prince William ‘blurs’ privacy of royal kids

Princess Charlotte video with Prince William ‘blurs’ privacy of royal kids
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack product', their life is 'riding' on reality show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack product', their life is 'riding' on reality show
Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy

Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy

Latest

view all