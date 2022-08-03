 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Bower's book reason behind Meghan and Harry's silence on England victory?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Tom Bowers book reason behind Meghan and Harrys silence on England victory?

The British media has highlighted what it called the silence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the victory of England in the Euro Women's Football Championship.

The media reported that while the royal family is celebrating the victory, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not issued any statement to congratulate the team.

"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not join the three main Royal Households in celebrating the historic victory of the Lionesses," said UK's Daily Express.

Commenting on the report, senior royal biographer Angela Levin sarcastically said, "M and H usually prefer to go for 'global' not just Europe."

She was reacting to a tweet that read, "Too busy reading Bower's book."

The tweet was a reference to a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex authored by Tom Bower.

More From Entertainment:

Work starts on final season of 'Stranger Things'

Work starts on final season of 'Stranger Things'
Prince Harry and Elton John initiatve trebles its initial goal

Prince Harry and Elton John initiatve trebles its initial goal

Karen Gillan joins Johnny Depp camp

Karen Gillan joins Johnny Depp camp
Lawmakers react after Queen Elizabeth insulted by politician in Australia

Lawmakers react after Queen Elizabeth insulted by politician in Australia

Police charge UK man over crossbow threat to Queen

Police charge UK man over crossbow threat to Queen
Johnny Depp 'kicked' Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp 'kicked' Amber Heard?
Brad Pitt has THIS reaction to daughter Zahara attending Spelman college

Brad Pitt has THIS reaction to daughter Zahara attending Spelman college
Meghan Markle was advised to see royal life 'as a job' rather than an opportunity to seek fame

Meghan Markle was advised to see royal life 'as a job' rather than an opportunity to seek fame
Kelly Rizzo attended 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin's wedding:’ honor to be there’

Kelly Rizzo attended 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin's wedding:’ honor to be there’
Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
‘Bachelorette’ alum Bennett Jordan announces engagement to girlfriend Emily Chen

‘Bachelorette’ alum Bennett Jordan announces engagement to girlfriend Emily Chen
Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more children with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more children with Orlando Bloom

Latest

view all