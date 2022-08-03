 
Prince William, Kate Middleton may wish Meghan Markle on her birthday through ‘gritted teeth’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will be celebrating her 41st birthday on August 4 with husband Prince Harry and their children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet in California.

Fans and friends are expected to send the former Suits actress sweet birthday wishes.

However, royal expert Phil Dampier has claimed that the members of the royal family are not obliged to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

The royal expert further claims, Meghan may receive some birthday wishes from the royal family but ‘through gritted teeth.’

Last year, members of the royal family extended birthday wishes to Meghan to avoid further public fallout for The Firm, the royal author further claimed.

Dampier said: "I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.

"I think Charles, the Queen, and William and Kate don’t want to make the situation worse by having a public slanging match with them, but privately I think they are very upset by how things have turned out."

