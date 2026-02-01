Ozzy Osbourne family prepares for emotional tribute at 2026 Grammys

Sharon Osbourne stepped out with her children Jack and Kelly just before the Grammy Awards are set to honour her late husband Ozzy Osbourne.

The appearance came months after Ozzy’s death and ahead of a tribute that is expected to be emotional for the family.

The 73 year old attended the Pre Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on 31 January.

Jack and Kelly stayed close to their mother as they walked the red carpet together.

All three of them wore black as Jack stood between Sharon and Kelly, holding them as they faced cameras, showing quiet support.

Inside the event, Sharon spent time speaking with guests from the music industry, appearing calm and composed as she moved through the room.

Kelly, meanwhile, was seen taking photos of her mum, including a selfie with Machine Gun Kelly.

However, the star-studded night was low key but meaningful as the family prepared for the days ahead.

The Recording Academy has confirmed that Ozzy will be honoured at the Grammy Awards with a special performance.

Artists involved include Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt.

Photos from rehearsals have already been shared online.

Ozzy Osbourne died on 22 July 2025 at the age of 76 after living with Parkinson’s disease for years.

The late legend’s wife later shared a touching message, writing, “My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side.”