'Sanford and Son' star Grady Demond Wilson dies at 79 from cancer

The Vietnam war veteran stepped away from Hollywood in the 1980s after overcoming cocaine addiction

Grady Demond Wilson, best known for playing Lamont Sanford opposite Redd Foxx on NBC’s Sanford and Son, has died at 79.

The actor passed away Friday, January 30, from complications related to an undisclosed type of cancer at his home in Palm Springs, his son Demond Wilson Jr. told TMZ.

Wilson was cast as Lamont after a memorable run on All in the Family in 1971, where he appeared alongside Cleavon Little as one of two burglars who hold the Bunkers hostage. That performance helped land him the role of Fred Sanford’s son on Sanford and Son, which debuted in January 1972 and quickly became a ratings juggernaut.

Wilson kept the show running even when Foxx temporarily walked off during a contract dispute, though Foxx later left for good after the 1976–77 season.

After turning down an offer to headline Sanford and Son alone, Wilson signed what he once called a “million-dollar contract” to star in Baby … I’m Back, though the series lasted just 13 episodes. He later appeared on The New Odd Couple.

In the 1980s, stepped away from Hollywood after overcoming cocaine addiction.

“I love preaching the gospel more than anything I’ve ever done,” Wilson said in 1985. “I’m so happy now. I feel honoured to be chosen.”

Born in Georgia and raised in Harlem, Wilson was a Broadway performer by age 4, a Vietnam War veteran, and later a published author. He is survived by his wife and six children.