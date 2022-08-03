 
Beyoncé seemingly removes Kelis sample from 'Energy' following heavy criticism

Beyoncé appeared to have removed Kelis sample from her hotly released song Energy after the Trick Me singer accused her of “theft.”

The sample of the singer’s 2003 song Milkshake cannot be heard on the fifth song of Beyoncé’s Renaissance album on Tidal and Apple as per Rolling Stone.

However, the criticized track still has Kelis sample on the Spotify version as per a report published by Entertainment Weekly.

This comes after the 42-year-old singer commented on a fan page on Instagram that dropped a picture of the singers together with caption, “@Beyonce’s Renaissance album will include a @kelis sample on the song ‘Energy.’”

“It’s not a collab it’s theft,” Kelis wrote before adding another comment, “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding.”

“I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” she added.

She then posted video statements on the Meta owned app in response to accusations that she was “jealous” of Beyoncé.

“The reality is that my real beef is not ONLY with Beyoncé because, at the end of the day, she sampled a record, she’s copied me before. She’s done this before, so have many other artists. It’s fine, I don’t care about that,” she said.

“The issue is that not only are we female artists, okay, Black female artists in an industry [where] there’s not that many of us. We’ve met each other, we know each other, we have mutual friends. It’s not hard. She can contact, right?” Kelis added.

