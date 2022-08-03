Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett added as last-minute Emmy nominees

Music giants Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have been added as last-minute Emmy nominees for their performance on the 2021 CBS concert special One Last Time.



Both the stars were initially left off the list for the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category, but have now joined the producers of the project, which includes Bennett’s son, Danny, and Gaga’s long-time manager, Bobby Campbell.

Gaga and Bennet's performance also prompted the release of their latest jazz album, ‘Love For Sale’, which was billed as Bennett’s final release as he battles Alzheimer’s disease.



She previously earned Emmy nominations for her 2011 concert film Lady Gaga Presents: The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden and 2014’s Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek Live. Gaga



Bennett has won two Emmys for similar TV specials: one for 1996’s Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine’s Special, and another for the 2006 show Tony Bennett: An American Classic.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday (September 22) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with a host for the ceremony yet to be named.

