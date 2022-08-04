Jennifer Aniston ‘fuming’ over Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy nod?

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly not happy that her longtime pal and co-star Reese Witherspoon got an Emmy nomination this year for The Morning Show.

An insider told Star Magazine that the Friends’ alum is enraged that she could not make it to the final list of nods at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"Jen's camp is privately briefing people that she wasn't trying to get a nomination this year and is happy for Reese," an insider close to the actor told the outlet.

However, sources claimed that Aniston, who got the nod for the show in 2020, is “fuming privately and very embarrassed,” despite her representative denying the story to the publication.

The actors have allegedly strained their bond despite having a rich history of friendship as they both starred as sisters on the hit comedy sitcom and now stars together on the AppleTV+ show.

"They're both professional, but there's a lot of eye-rolling," an insider said of their on-set dynamic.

"And it's telling that Jen's friends are saying [Euphoria's] Zendaya is a lock to win. It smacks of sour grapes," the source added.