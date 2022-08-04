 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian reportedly upset with ex Tristan Thompson’s playboy ways

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

File Footage

Khloé Kardashian reportedly upset as it's "huge kick in the teeth" that her ex Tristan Thompson has gone back to his playboy ways as he was spotted with a mystery woman in Greece.

The reality TV star, who is all set to welcome her second baby via surrogacy soon with her serial cheater ex, has to deal with fresh wave of hurt seeing Thompson flirting around.

The baby was conceived in November last year, before the Good American co-founder learned about the NBA player’s paternity scandal after which the two called it quits.

"It's a huge kick in the teeth," an insider told Star Magazine. "Instead of keeping his head down and acting with compassion, Tristan has gone back to his playboy ways."

"It would be nice if he was acting like a grown-up instead of a sexed-up bachelor," the insider added.

However, despite Thompson’s cheating scandals, Kardashian has “zero doubt” he will show up for their second bundle of joy, claimed the source.

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," the insider noted.

Previously, an insider told Page Six, “I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again.”

“This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together,” the source noted.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’

Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’
Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab
Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process

Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process
Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’

Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’
Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking the Queen’ with ‘publicity stunt!’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking the Queen’ with ‘publicity stunt!’
Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?

Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?
William’s ban on Diana’s Panorama interview is ‘silencing’ her voice

William’s ban on Diana’s Panorama interview is ‘silencing’ her voice
Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen

Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen
‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt reveals his hilarious new nickname

‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt reveals his hilarious new nickname
Beyoncé comes back more vile than ever, claims Fox News anchor

Beyoncé comes back more vile than ever, claims Fox News anchor

Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

Latest

view all