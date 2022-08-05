 
How Meghan Markle celebrated her 41st birthday?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reportedly celebrated her 41st birthday with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet on Thursday, August 4.

The US Weekly, quoting a spokesperson for Meghan, reported “The Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends."

The International Business Times reported Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, who is also a California native, would most likely had attended the daughter’s birthday.

Earlier, Royal expert Kinsey Schofield had disclosed Meghan’s 41st birthday plans, saying that it will be a 'low-key birthday' as the royal couple’s California circle remains small.

The Daily Star quoted Kinsey as saying that the event will be ‘intimate.’

She continued: "Meghan loves to be in the kitchen so I do think she would wait to do the sweet treats and cake with Archie and Lili.

"They might even bake and decorate themselves. I think we can expect a low key birthday for Meghan this year."

