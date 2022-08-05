 
entertainment
TWICE drops EXCLUSIVE information about mini album 'Between1&2'

TWICE spills more information about upcoming mini album Between 1&2 with a teaser photo shared on their twitter account on 4 August. As reported by Pinkvilla.  

As per the timetable image, Teasers will be leading off on August 9 at midnight KST, TWICE will drop an opening trailer in addition to something titled ‘Eavesdropping on Talk’.

The first set of concept photos will be shared on August 17 at midnight KST and second set of concept photos dropping the next day.

Snippets of B-Side tracks Queen of Hearts and Brave will release on August 19 at midnight KST.

Meanwhile, an 'album sneak peek' on August 23 at midnight KST will be followed by two music video teasers over the next couple of days.

Between 1&2 full album is set to drop on 26 August. 

