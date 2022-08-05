 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur
Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur

Machine Gun Kelly responded to the vandal who painted one of his tour buses with homophobic slurs before his show in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Emo Girl hit-maker shared a series of videos addressing the incident on his Instagram stories revealing that the vandalized bus was not his personal one.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, said in the clip, “You're so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you (expletive) idiot.”

“Do the first part of the crime right,” the 32-year-old rapper added.

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur

One of the musician’s buses were found with spray-painted graffiti on them on Thursday morning as one side was painted with words “RAP DEVIL (expletive)” while the other had an inappropriate image.

“Second of, I was by the buses 'till 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited 'till 5:00am to spray paint a (expletive),” Megan Fox’s fiancé said in the other video while bursting into laughter.

“You could have been at home cuddling with your partner or doing something, and instead you were like ‘Goddamnit, I just wish he would go up to his hotel room so I can spray paint this (expletive),’” he added.

“They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren't you sad? I'm still in bed, I didn't even get to enjoy it. You just... you suck,” MGK said before his signed off. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry sets up SECOND battle against Home Office over UK security row

Prince Harry sets up SECOND battle against Home Office over UK security row
Obscure’ Meghan Markle ‘craves the big time’ and ‘along came Prince Harry’

Obscure’ Meghan Markle ‘craves the big time’ and ‘along came Prince Harry’
Lady Gaga dog robbing suspect recaptured after mistaken release

Lady Gaga dog robbing suspect recaptured after mistaken release
Kylie Jenner takes 12-minute flight on private jet amid mounting concerns over climate crisis

Kylie Jenner takes 12-minute flight on private jet amid mounting concerns over climate crisis
Kevin Spacey will have to pay $31 million to production company over ‘House of Cards’ axing

Kevin Spacey will have to pay $31 million to production company over ‘House of Cards’ axing
Meghan Markle getting 'distracted' from charity amid 'nasty stories' on Sussexes

Meghan Markle getting 'distracted' from charity amid 'nasty stories' on Sussexes
How Meghan Markle 'boosts' Harry confidence by 'the way she looks at him'?

How Meghan Markle 'boosts' Harry confidence by 'the way she looks at him'?

Latest

view all