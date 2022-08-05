 
Amber Heard’s risqué L.A. parties details leave internet in shock: Deets inside

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive defamation trial's previously sealed documents have been made public and since then, some shocking secrets are coming to the light.

While the latest details of the case are surfacing on the internet, an internet influencer, who goes by the name House Inhabit, is rapidly gaining attention for an exposé, which is subjected as Heard's ‘questionable parties’ on Substack.

Recently, Jessica Reed Kraus-run website House Inhabit revealed information about the Aquaman actress’ risqué Los Angeles parties, which allegedly included ample amounts of MDMA, alcohol and intercourse.

Kraus also shared that she obtained the knowledge from ‘ex associates’ of Heard, who had ‘personally witnessed her damaging tendencies.’

The exposé also included shocking information on Elon Musk and Heard's relationship. According to the article, one of the partygoers revealed that, "It's not surprising to anyone who knows her[Heard]. Amber was always filming him[Musk]. She had a method. She had it down. She would get Elon really [expletive] up, so incriminating events could transpire and then film it all."

