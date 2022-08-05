 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry goes about 'funny way' with his 'insulting' lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Prince Harry goes about funny way with his insulting lawsuit
Prince Harry goes about 'funny way' with his 'insulting' lawsuit

Prince Harry was recently slammed by a former senior officer after the Duke of Sussex launched a fresh lawsuit against the British government over security flaws.

According to The Mirror, Dai Davies, the Scotland Yard former head of royalty protection, called the suit “nonsensical”.

“For a man who allegedly wants to protect his privacy he goes about a funny way of achieving it. I believe this is personal.

“Rather than seek a workable solution, he has taken this route which is fraught with issues. It’s insulting.”

The newly-launched case focuses on the Royalty and VIP Executive Committee’s decision that private individuals should not be allowed to pay for police for protection.

The Home Office and Met Police reportedly argued that the British police are not “guns for hire”.

Meanwhile, the Duke has already won his first legal battle over his security arrangements in the UK.

On Friday, the HC judge granted permission for part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review.

“The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part,” said Mr Justice Swift.

More From Entertainment:

Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’

Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’
Tom Cruise wins hearts as he apologizes to a couple for spoiling their hike

Tom Cruise wins hearts as he apologizes to a couple for spoiling their hike
Kim Kardashian ’excited’ to reunite with Pete Davidson amid busy schedules

Kim Kardashian ’excited’ to reunite with Pete Davidson amid busy schedules
Why David Spade thinks Prince Louise deserved a slap from Kate Middleton? Deets inside

Why David Spade thinks Prince Louise deserved a slap from Kate Middleton? Deets inside
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to plan wedding after Mainstream Sellout Tour

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to plan wedding after Mainstream Sellout Tour
‘Blackmailer’ Amber Heard making Elon Musk pay Johnny Depp settlement

‘Blackmailer’ Amber Heard making Elon Musk pay Johnny Depp settlement
Doja Cat dishes on her new shaved head’ look

Doja Cat dishes on her new shaved head’ look
Inside Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt’s dating life after Angelina Jolie split

Inside Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt’s dating life after Angelina Jolie split
Wendy Williams marries an officer amid financial instability?

Wendy Williams marries an officer amid financial instability?
Prince William trends on social media amid cheating rumours

Prince William trends on social media amid cheating rumours

Latest

view all