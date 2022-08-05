 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Naomi Judd’s daughter Wynonna feels disheartened by her late mother’s will

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Naomi Judd’s daughter Wynonna feels disheartened by her late mother’s will
Naomi Judd’s daughter Wynonna feels disheartened by her late mother’s will

Naomi Judd’s eldest daughter Wynonna reportedly felt upset over her late mother’s will, as she had left the entire $25million fortune to her second husband Larry Strickland.

According to Page Six, Naomi’s will included her husband’s name as an executor while the daughters were not in the list due to which Wynonna had planned to contest the will.

“With Wynonna, her mother leaving all of her wealth to Larry sticks in her craw,” a source close to the 58-year-old told Daily Mail.

The insider further added, “Her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna’s own hard work.”

“She was the one who was the lead singer of The Judds dating back to the 1980s and took Naomi from working as a nurse to being a star,” disclosed the source.

“It was Wynonna’s amazing voice that pushed them over the top,” remarked the source.

Ashley, on the other hand, “has no problem with her late mother leaving her entire fortune to her second husband. With Ashley it’s never really been about the money, “stated the insider.

Meanwhile, legal experts explained, “It is common to name the spouse as the executor of a will. But leaving out daughters seems pointed, like a purposeful act on Naomi’s part.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles spent hours in makeup room before filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles spent hours in makeup room before filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Melanie Lynskey opens up about body-shaming on sets of Coyote Ugly

Melanie Lynskey opens up about body-shaming on sets of Coyote Ugly
Is Tom Cruise bidding farewell to ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise? Director reacts

Is Tom Cruise bidding farewell to ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise? Director reacts

Prince William, not Queen, is ‘real King of people’s hearts’

Prince William, not Queen, is ‘real King of people’s hearts’
Kylie Jenner looks like a vision in black dress

Kylie Jenner looks like a vision in black dress
Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy
Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures

Prince Andrew faces financial scrutiny amid debt dispute with Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew faces financial scrutiny amid debt dispute with Sarah Ferguson
Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go

Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go
Prince William shares horror details of Anton Mzimba ‘assassination’

Prince William shares horror details of Anton Mzimba ‘assassination’
Prince Harry ‘can’t have it all’ but ‘was never denied’: report

Prince Harry ‘can’t have it all’ but ‘was never denied’: report
Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’

Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’

Latest

view all