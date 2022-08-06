 
entertainment
What is Pete Davidson going to do with Kim Kardashian 'branding' on his chest?

What is Pete Davidson going to do with Kim Kardashian 'branding' on his chest?

Pete Davidson might just have to look for a good cover-up artist! 

Netizens have turned online to raise questions around Davidson's tattoos for Kim Kardashian, which he fondly got inked earlier this year.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Kim revealed Davidson has a few tattoos dedicated to her.

"Yeah he has a few tattoos, few cutes ones but the Kim one is a branding. Because he wanted to do something different. The first tattoo he got, I said I was like oh so cute, thank you. Oh my God," she said.

Kim went on to add that the SNL star now has two tattoos and a branding dedicated to her. The reality TV star added that Davidson wants her name like a 'scar' on his body.

"My favourite one says my girl is a lawyer," gushed Kim.

Meanwhile, fans on Reddit are jumping on the bandwagon to point out 'red flags' in the couple's relationship.

"This is why me and many others here were side eyeing Pete meeting the kids so early plus the tattoos," one user wrote. 

"Thank god. This creep should’ve been gone the second he tattooed the kids initials."

