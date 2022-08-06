 
Video: Amber Heard smiles ‘ear to ear’ recalling Johnny Depp punch

Amber Heard ‘smiles wide’ after being reminded of her physical altercation with Johnny Depp and the moment she “punched him in the jaw.”

The video is from Amber’s old deposition tape, and in it, she can clearly be seen smirking at the mere recollection of punching her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The video contains a conversation between the Aquaman star and attornies and was recorded prior to the very first court case against the former couple.

The main focus of the video was a playback of a conversation between the duo where Johnny Depp had a door slammed into his head, and Amber Heard was profusely apologizing.

While the audio repeats “I’m sorry’s” and “I didn’t mean to,” the grin was evident, even on the pixilated video.

Check it out below:


