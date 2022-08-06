Kate Middleton discloses daughter Princess Charlotte’s future plans

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has disclosed her daughter Princess Charlotte’s future plan days after she attended the Commonwealth Games with parents.



Kate Middleton revealed this while talking to netball gold medallist Ama Agbeze.

The Duchess told Ama, Princess Charlotte wants to win a hockey gold medal in future.

Later, the athlete disclosed, “Kate and Prince William were at the hockey. And Charlotte was saying she wants to play hockey.”

“When I’ve met Kate before, she plays netball, she also plays hockey. I was saying ‘she (Princess Charlotte) has to play netball’.

Earlier, Princess Charlotte disclosed her favourite sport as she joined her parents at the Commonwealth Games.

The little princess, 7 arrived at SportsAid House where Prince William and Kate introduced her to athletes.

When Princess Charlotte was asked what her favourite sport was, she replied “Gymnastics."