Saturday Aug 06 2022
Kim Kardashian supports ex-Kanye West with Yeezy photoshoot after split with Pete Davidson

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Kim Kardashian is receiving fans from fans all over the internet for displaying support for her ex-husband Kanye West amid her breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star, 41, took the internet by storm as she recently modeled for West’s Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West.


Taking to Instagram on Thursday, The Kardashians star dropped snaps from an at-home photoshoot with her girls, in which they donned the futuristic new sunglasses.

Dressed in a black leather catsuit, Kim paired matching gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a pair of mirrored Yeezy shades.

The fashion mogul captioned the post, “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ”

Fans showered Kim’s post with love and praised her for supporting her ex-husband’s brand and maintaining successful co-parenting.

“It’s giving supportive co-parenting for me,” one person wrote, while another said: “Love that you are being a good co-parent & wearing them with the kids!!”

Kim also shares sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, with West. The former couple was married for nearly seven years before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. 

