Sunday Aug 07 2022
Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Kanye West driving to 'win back' Kim Kardashian after Pete Davidson rebound

Kanye West is reportedly going back to his old ways of pursuing Kim Kardashian.

The DONDA rapper has seen his ex-wife's split with Pete Davidson a positive sign in his desire to have his family back together. Kim and Kanye share children North,8, Saint,6, Chicago,4, and Psalm, 2.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "This split is only driving Kanye to push harder to win Kim back and have her call off their divorce.

"For months he told his wife that she and Pete were not destined to last.

"And while Kanye was not Pete’s biggest fan, he focused in recent weeks on showing Kim that they were compatible and a solid family.”

 Kim, however, is “unlikely” to change her mind over their divorce.

Kim's split from Pete was reported this week. Insiders reveal the makeup mogul was 'exhausted' by her comedian boyfriend's impulsive demands.

A source told PageSix: "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.

"Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

