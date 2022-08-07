 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth fears Prince William could spark a constitutional crisis

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Queen Elizabeth fears Prince William could spark a constitutional crisis
Queen Elizabeth fears Prince William could spark a constitutional crisis

British Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly worried that her grandson Prince William is threatening the line of succession.

The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to throne behind his father Prince Charles, while Prince George is third.

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth has urged William to stop flying helicopters himself with his wife Kate Middleton and three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis on board because she is 'terrified' disaster could strike particularly in bad weather.

The monarch is feared an accident could threaten the line of succession.

As per unofficial rules, senior royals are not allowed to flying together, but the regulations have been relaxed since William's children were born, allowing them to spend more time together.

The Sun, citing a source close to monarch, had reported earlier this year 'It keeps the Queen awake at night, and she is understandably very worried. She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can't imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis.'

The report regarding Queen’s concerns resurfaces after Prince William flew a chopper, with daughter Princess Charlotte riding co-pilot on a very special trip to the Commonwealth Games.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle
Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked
David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning
Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why
Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’

Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’
BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday

BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday
Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner
Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus
Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama
Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell

Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell

Latest

view all