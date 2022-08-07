 
Queen 'hates' that Meghan Markle 'betrayed' her

Queen 'hates' that Meghan Markle 'betrayed' her
Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Queen Elizabeth allegedly hated Meghan Markle who appeared to be a ‘self-centred newcomer’ as the Duchess of Sussex took Prince Harry from his family.

National Enquirer, in its august 15 issue, claimed that Her Majesty took necessary steps to ensure that monarchy would survive.

“Her Majesty believes Meghan and her publicity-obsessed antics pose a real threat to the monarchy.

“As she faces her final days, Elizabeth detests this self-centred newcomer for tearing Harry from his family to start a new life together in America.

“The truth is it’s the Hollywood life Meghan always dreamed of for herself and Harry is her meal ticket,” the source said.

The insider further claimed: “She hates that the Duchess of Sussex betrayed her. Now, Meghan seems set to use her title for an ambitious career in politics – a total no-no for British royalty.

“I’m told Her Majesty has run out of patience with the woman who keeps thumbing her nose at the royals. And she’s letting it be known behind palace doors,” the source said.

