Sunday Aug 07 2022
Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Kylie Jenner stepped out for a dinner with Travis Scott at a London celebrity hotspot, The Twenty Two in Mayfair on Saturday.

The Kardashians alum, 24, opted for an effortlessly stylish look as she slipped into a quirky biker jacket and distressed mini skirt, showing off her glam look in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The couple enjoyed a date night in the capital after Travis took to the stage at The O2, marking his first arena since the deadly stampede during Astroworld last year.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Kylie showed off her toned legs in the frayed denim skirt with visible pockets and added inches to her height with a pair of strappy black heels.

Meanwhile, Travis also donned a red and white leather biker jacket that he teamed with a Sex Pistols T-shirt and some cream cargo trousers.

Their date night comes as Kylie brought her daughter Stormi, four, to Travis' concert at London's O2 Arena earlier in the night. 


