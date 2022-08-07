Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Sunday Aug 07, 2022
Kylie Jenner stepped out for a dinner with Travis Scott at a London celebrity hotspot, The Twenty Two in Mayfair on Saturday.
The Kardashians alum, 24, opted for an effortlessly stylish look as she slipped into a quirky biker jacket and distressed mini skirt, showing off her glam look in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.
The couple enjoyed a date night in the capital after Travis took to the stage at The O2, marking his first arena since the deadly stampede during Astroworld last year.
Kylie showed off her toned legs in the frayed denim skirt with visible pockets and added inches to her height with a pair of strappy black heels.
Meanwhile, Travis also donned a red and white leather biker jacket that he teamed with a Sex Pistols T-shirt and some cream cargo trousers.
Their date night comes as Kylie brought her daughter Stormi, four, to Travis' concert at London's O2 Arena earlier in the night.