Kanye West, Kim Kardashian avoid following each other

Kanye West had launched incessant attacks against Pete Davidson on Instagram after the SNL comedian started dating his former wife Kim Kardashian.

Kim, who continued following Kanye after filing for divorce, unfollowed Kanye after he did not heed her request to not target her new boyfriend.

Kanye finally gave up and deleted all his posts and unfollowed his former wife.

The only member of the Kardashians family who continued following him was his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

According to latest reports, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split up.

Before the news of their breaup surfaced, Kim was seen promoting Kaney's brand Yeezy in her Instagram post, leaving many people wondering whether they are back as a couple.

While it could not confirmed whether they are back together, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still avoiding to follow each other on Instagram.