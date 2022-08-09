Camilla warned of ‘very painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have been warned of ‘very painful’ claims to be unearthed in the upcoming season 5 of The Crown series.

A royal insider spilt the beans to the Daily Star about fresh fears regarding the upcoming instalment of the drama.

Royal author Angela Levin said: “A lot of the weekly show is, I’m told, about Diana and right up to her death, and we'll obviously be blaming Camilla because the last one [Series 4] was very unkind about her.”

The upcoming season is expected to shed light on several controversies regarding the late Princess of Wales and the fire at Windsor Castle.

The biographer also said that the Royal family is fearful of the effect of the hit Netflix series. “Yes, I think they are. I think it will be very painful,” she said.

“If they do what we all think they'll do, [The Crown will] blame Camilla again or blame the Queen or blame Prince Charles again.” Angela added: “But you can't stop a programme like that.”