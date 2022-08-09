Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage for first time after ‘life altering surgery’

Ozzy Osbourne returned to the stage for the first time after life-altering surgery.



On Monday, the Crazy Train hit-maker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June.

Ozzy, 73, also made a pleasant yet surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, Paranoid.

Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne shared the special moment from the evening via his Instagram page, posting photos of the vocalist and Iommi. "Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022???????? tonight! he captioned the post.

The performance came almost two months after Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne revealed on The Talk UK that he was having a "very major operation" that would "determine the rest of his life."



Following the surgery, Ozzy thanked his fans for their well wishes as he shared he was "now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably."

"I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery," Ozzy wrote at the time.



