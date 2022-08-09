Britney Spears and Sir Elton John announce collaboration single ‘Hold Me Closer’

The iconic music collaboration is officially happening!

Pop queen Britney Spears will make her return to music by collaborating with legendary singer Sir Elton John on a new song, it has been confirmed.

The Cold Heart singer, 75, also confirmed the news on his social media handles on Monday with a picture of the new song title, “Hold Me Closer,” against a pink backdrop and accompanied by a rocket and a rose emoticon.

The rocket icon explained the reference to the Rocketman himself, and the rose is a tribute to Spears’ frequent use of the flower emoticons.

While details of the collaboration are still under folds, a spokesperson confirmed to media outlets that the upcoming song will be a new version of John’s 1971 single, Tiny Dancer.

Meanwhile, Spears has been hinting that she is ready to mark her comeback to the music scene after her nearly 14-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

On July 15, the Gimme More singer shared an IG video of herself singing a new, edgier rendition of her 1998 hit, …Baby One More Time and wrote in the caption, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”