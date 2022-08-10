Lady Gaga speaks out for gay marriage and abortion rights at US tour opener gig

Lady Gaga is speaking up for the greater good.

The pop music star, who is currently on the North American tour of her Chromatica Ball, took a moment out to express support for abortion rights and gay marriage during her concert in Washington, D.C., on Monday night.

Addressing her more than 40,000 fans, the Shallow singer told the audience, “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up, that we will stick together, and that we will not stop until it’s right! For every woman.”

She further added, “I didn’t mean to be, like, a downer, but there’s some [expletive] that’s more important than show business.”

Gaga’s response came after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, nearly 25 states have moved to enact laws barring citizens from safe access to abortion.

During her concert, the House of Gucci star dedicated Born This Way song to the LGBTQ+ community. “This might not be the national anthem, but it’s our national anthem! They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!” she said.

Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour will continue in New York City till August 11, with nine more North American dates (and two in Tokyo).