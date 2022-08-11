Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helping to "modernise" the Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who moved to US after stepping down as senor working royals in 2020, are helping to "modernise" the Royal Family, according to experts.



Mr Bower, royal biographer, appeared on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ and told the host that Meghan and Harry "pose a real threat to the Royal Family."



The Former Good Morning Host, who is no stranger to voicing his opinions on the Duchess, also condemned the Sussexes, saying: "I think they are destroying a lot of the magic of the monarchy."



Some royal insiders have since claimed that Meghan and Harry are not destroying the monarchy but modernising it — a move that will ultimately ensure its survival.

Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Charles, told Insider on Wednesday: "I don't believe for a second that Harry would intentionally try to destroy the monarchy.

"I wouldn't put it past him to want to modernise it… to make people aware of things that have gone on that are wrong."



Mr Harrold said the Palace's HR department will likely use Meghan and Harry’s feedback to make the institution better, just like any large company or organisation would.



Speaking from personal experience, he said he was always encouraged to raise concerns with the Palace's HR department when he worked there — between 2004 and 2011.

Kristen Meinzer, a royal commentator based in the US, argued Meghan has influenced the Royal Family to address issues that they once "skirted around".

Ms Meinzer noted that the royals are beginning to address issues more openly, she also claimed that the Royal Family only speak about them in the "narrowest sense," referencing Prince William tweeting about racist heckling during football matches in 2021.