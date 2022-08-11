 
Prince Harry won't try to destroy monarchy, says former butler to Prince Charles

Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Charles, shared his thoughts on Prince Harry's future move, saying the Duke will never harm the monarchy.

Harrold told Insider on Wednesday: "I don't believe for a second that Harry would intentionally try to destroy the monarchy. I wouldn't put it past him to want to modernise it… to make people aware of things that have gone on that are wrong."

He added that the Palace's HR department will likely use Meghan and Harry’s feedback to make the institution better, just like any large company or organisation would.

Speaking from personal experience, he said he was always encouraged to raise concerns with the Palace's HR department when he worked there — between 2004 and 2011.

Mr Bower, royal biographer, appeared on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ and told the host that Meghan and Harry "pose a real threat to the Royal Family."

Former Good Morning Host piers Morgan, who is no stranger to voicing his opinions on Meghan and Harry condemned the Sussexes, saying: "I think they are destroying a lot of the magic of the monarchy."

Some royal insiders have since claimed that Meghan and Harry are not destroying the monarchy but modernising it.

