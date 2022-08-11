Prince William has inherited 'good qualities' of Princess Diana: Video goes viral

Prince William is drawing comparisons with Princess Diana over his new video of helping kids.

A viral video of the mother-son duo is making round on Twitter, featuring the royals exuding altruism towards the needy.

Responding to the video, one user wrote: "Princess Diana must be so proud of her son, our Duke of Cambridge.. He is the one with her good qualities, the one who looks the most like her physically, the one who is protecting her and her image to this day and who is carrying on her legacy beautifully everyday."



"Diana would want William and Harry to make up because life is too short . Diana will be proud of both of her children for what they have become and to stand up for what they believe in, also she loves all her grandchildren looking down on them to make sure they are safe."



Earlier, royal expert Kinsey Schofield, spoke of similar qualities between William ans Diana.

She added: "He is sincere. He is gentle. But he can be fierce. We saw that in the way that he defended his mother throughout the BBC investigation.

"I think Prince William learned a lot about love from his mother. She used to tell him that when he found the right girl - to hold on tight! He still looks at Catherine the way he did when they were newlyweds.