Thursday Aug 11 2022
Netflix's nail-biting series 'A Model Family’: Trailer, & Release date

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Netflix's nail-biting series 'A Model Family’: Trailer, & Release date

Jung Woo and Park Hee Soon return with Netflix Originals in a nail-biting new series called A Model Family.

On August 10 during a press conference, director Kim Jin Woo explained the title of the series.

He said "When we say something is exemplary, it’s usually an evaluation given from the outside. I wanted to portray that an exemplary family on the outside has a totally different image when looking from the inside."


Release date:

A Model Family is all set to release on Netflix on August 12.


Cast:

  • Jung Woo
  • Park Hee-soon
  • Yoon Jin-seo
  • Park Ji-yeon
  • Seok Min-gi
  • Jung Jun-won
  • Won Hyun-jun
  • Moon Jin-seung


A Model Family is a crime thriller series that tells an entangled story of an ordinary-looking family that gets dragged into a string of disastrous incidents after making one wrong choice. 

After unwittingly stealing money from a cartel, a cash-strapped professor finds that the only way to save his broken family is by working as a drug courier.

The story centres around Dong-ha (played by Jung Woo), an ordinary man trying to make a living for his family. 

Trailer:



