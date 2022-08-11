Netflix's nail-biting series 'A Model Family’: Trailer, & Release date

Jung Woo and Park Hee Soon return with Netflix Originals in a nail-biting new series called A Model Family.

On August 10 during a press conference, director Kim Jin Woo explained the title of the series.

He said "When we say something is exemplary, it’s usually an evaluation given from the outside. I wanted to portray that an exemplary family on the outside has a totally different image when looking from the inside."





Release date:

A Model Family is all set to release on Netflix on August 12.







Cast:

Jung Woo

Park Hee-soon

Yoon Jin-seo

Park Ji-yeon

Seok Min-gi

Jung Jun-won

Won Hyun-jun

Moon Jin-seung





A Model Family is a crime thriller series that tells an entangled story of an ordinary-looking family that gets dragged into a string of disastrous incidents after making one wrong choice.

After unwittingly stealing money from a cartel, a cash-strapped professor finds that the only way to save his broken family is by working as a drug courier.



The story centres around Dong-ha (played by Jung Woo), an ordinary man trying to make a living for his family.



Trailer:







