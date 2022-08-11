 
entertainment
Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have one major supporter which will create in-fighting,” royal commentator Neil Sean said on his YouTube channel.

“Princess Eugenie along with her sister Beatrice are a little bit frosty towards His Royal Highness Prince Charles, and Prince William,” the commentator claimed. “But now Eugenie apparently, is a big supporter of Harry and Meghan, and truly believes that they’ve been hard done by.”

“We know she visited them a while back, and obviously you can understand, they’re friends of the same age bracket, she wants to support [them], particularly Prince Harry,” he continued.

“Princess Eugenie has kind of got a line divided within the British monarchy, because while many of them are wanting to be sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan, it’s very difficult, given the onslaught of negativity that they’ve pushed over in their direction.

“So for now it looks like Princess Eugenie is waving the flag all alone, but more importantly, will she now be ostracised for fear of anything being said around her or spoken in intimate royal circles going back,” he added.

