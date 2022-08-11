 
entertainment
'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days

'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days

The Crown has posted an ad looking for an actor to helm the role of a young Prince William with shooting starting in just a few days.

The upcoming season five of the drama is slated to release in November 2022 while the work on the next season is about to kick start.

The next instalment of the series will cover the key moments of the young Prince's life and how he met Catherine Middleton at St Andrew's University.

An advertisement has been posted on the acting website which reads: “Netflix series The Crown is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince William in the next series.

“This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance.

"Shooting will commence in early September 2022. No previous professional acting experience is required."

Moreover, they further added: “We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find a uniquely rewarding creative process."

