Charlie Puth shares shocking incident that made him 'quit drinking'

January 21, 2026

Charlie Puth has shared a shocking incident that led to him to quit drinking.

The See You Again singer opened about spending a wild night in New York that he regrets for life.

Before the release of his third album in 2022, he consumed so much alcohol, experiencing the worst hangover ever.

Charlie admitted that he doesn’t drink at all as he thinks that it clouds his judgements.

He told Rolling Stone, "But it was right before the third album was about to come out, and I was like, 'I'm just gonna have a rager.' And I woke up with the worst hangover I've ever felt in my life. It lasted for, I think, two days.”

The Attention singer revealed that the next day he saw his pictures with people he didn’t even know.

He continued, "And I saw pictures of myself with people I didn't even know. And I remember they all wanted to get coffee the next morning, in a scene-y part of town.”

Puth confessed that he was unable to process the whole thing, so he went straight back to hotel and stayed there by himself for a couple of days.

Work wise, Charlie's fourth album "Whatever's Clever!" is set to drop on March 27, 2026.

