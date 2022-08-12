 
Khloe Kardashian to keep baby 'full time' away from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian to keep baby 'full time', custody with Tristan Thompson laid bare

Khloe Kardashian will not let Tristan Thompson have the legal rights on her newborn.

The 38-year-old diva reportedly has the 'sole' custody of her son and will keep the baby 'full time.'

A source close to the Kardashian star told Hollywood Life: “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time," a source told the site. "However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy.

"Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants."

Khloe also shares four-year-old True with the NBA player. The couple called it quits on their romance in 2019, after the latter's cheating and paternity scandal.

