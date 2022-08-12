 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Park Ji Hoon teases talks of a solo comeback: Check out

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Park Ji Hoon teases talks of a solo comeback: Check out
Park Ji Hoon teases talks of a solo comeback: Check out

Park Ji Hoon is all set to make his solo comeback next month.

On August 12, Moroo Entertainment confirmed the news according to Soompi, and their announcement read, "It's true that Park Ji Hoon is preparing to release a new album in September."

The upcoming album will mark Ji Hoon's first music reappearance in 11 months, since the release of his 5th mini album HOT&COLD in October of 2021.

Ji Hoon made his music debut as a solo artist in 2019, giving stunning performances as well as his great capabilities as a vocalist.

On the other hand, Ji Hoon is also preparing for his comeback to acting with his new Wavve original series, Weak Hero

According to the production house, the project will soon finish filming in time for its premiere later this year.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles shares poignant message for young people

Prince Charles shares poignant message for young people
Kate Middleton is 'fidgeter' to Prince William's 'chill and refill' persona: Expert

Kate Middleton is 'fidgeter' to Prince William's 'chill and refill' persona: Expert
Meghan Markle 'creative' plan for US brand strategy lauded by expert

Meghan Markle 'creative' plan for US brand strategy lauded by expert
Britney Spears 'dignity' violated with 'cruel' video of argument with sons: Lawyer

Britney Spears 'dignity' violated with 'cruel' video of argument with sons: Lawyer
Ben Affleck felt 'Princess Diana-like' on Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck felt 'Princess Diana-like' on Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
Khloe Kardashian to keep baby 'full time' away from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian to keep baby 'full time' away from Tristan Thompson
'The Crown' producers searching for actors willing to play Prince William and Harry

'The Crown' producers searching for actors willing to play Prince William and Harry

Second Lady Gaga dog-napper jailed

Second Lady Gaga dog-napper jailed
Ex-husband shares videos of Britney Spears yelling at her sons

Ex-husband shares videos of Britney Spears yelling at her sons

Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine: report

Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine: report

Is Meghan Markle a princess?

Is Meghan Markle a princess?

Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood?

Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood?

Latest

view all